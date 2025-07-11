Bridgnorth 101 bus to be renumbered to avoid confusion with Telford service

The renumbering of Arriva's 101 Bridgnorth Town service is one of two changes being made to bus routes in the coming weeks.

The 101, which travels around Bridgnorth, will become the 10 from Monday, July 21.

It's beng made following a request from operator Arriva, to avoid a clash with a separate 101 service that operates in the Telford & Wrekin Council area, with both operating out of Arriva’s Telford depot.

The 101 bus in Telford, operated by Select Bus Services, runs between Madeley Centre and Princess Royal Hospital.

In addition, the 8/8A Telford to Broseley, Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth service has been re-awarded to Arriva Midlands following a successful retendering exercise.

There will be some slight changes to the 8/8A timetable, which can be viewed online at newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk.