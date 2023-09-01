Gas leak found under Telford pavement

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A gas leak was found under the footpath at a street in Telford today.

Picture: @SFRS_WL_oncall
Picture: @SFRS_WL_oncall

One fire appliance rushed from Wellington to Weybridge, in Woodside, at 11.58pm.

A spokesperson for Wellington Station's on-call firefighters said they attended at 12pm to reports of a gas leak at a property in Woodside.

They carried out an internal investigation, and said Cadent Gas completed an external inspection.

"A leak was found under the footpath outside the property, said the spokesperson. "Incident was handed over to the gas company to rectify."

A spokesperson for Cadent confirmed that its engineers attended the incident.

The fire crew sent their incident stop message at 12.39pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News