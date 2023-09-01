Gas leak found under Telford pavement

Picture: @SFRS_WL_oncall

One fire appliance rushed from Wellington to Weybridge, in Woodside, at 11.58pm.

A spokesperson for Wellington Station's on-call firefighters said they attended at 12pm to reports of a gas leak at a property in Woodside.

They carried out an internal investigation, and said Cadent Gas completed an external inspection.

"A leak was found under the footpath outside the property, said the spokesperson. "Incident was handed over to the gas company to rectify."

A spokesperson for Cadent confirmed that its engineers attended the incident.