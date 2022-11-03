Notification Settings

Shop's licence under review by Telford licensing officers following concerns

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

An application has been made for a review of a Telford shop's licence.

Picture: Google
Council licensing officers say the grounds for the review of Polski Marysia Sklep, at 15 Haybridge Road, Hadley, relate to one or more "licensing objectives".

They have narrowed the Licensing Act 2003 objectives down to the prevention of crime and disorder and/or public safety.

The deadline for comments is Friday, November 4.

The application may be inspected at the Licensing Service, Telford & Wrekin Council, Addenbrooke House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, TF3 4NT. Please contact Licensing to make an appointment on 01952 381818.

Any "interested party" or "responsible authority" may make representations via email to licensing@telford.gov.uk.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

