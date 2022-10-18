Health team nominated for three nursing awards

Members of the Advance Care Plan team

The national awards for the nursing community shine a light on the brightest talent in the profession and recognise those who make nursing innovative, patient-focused and inclusive.

Shropcom’s ACP team has been shortlisted in the categories of ‘Enhancing Patient Dignity’, ‘Managing long term conditions’ and ‘Nursing in the community’. These nominations recognise the team’s ongoing work and commitment to supporting care home staff, patients and their families in elderly Care Home settings across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Sarah Venn, Clinical Lead Advance Care Planning in Care Home Team for Shropcom said: “I am incredibly proud of the team for being shortlisted for three national awards. They have worked so hard to advocate our patient centred approach and they deserve recognition for their achievements in terms of improvements in quality of care and the outcomes achieved.’

"The ACP team s making a huge impact in care homes across the county with its Advance Care planning work, enabling patients and their families to express their wishes in terms of future care and treatment. It also supports care homes with practical tools and education to provide appropriate alternative pathways to hospital admission.

"The team started this project on a small scale with a small team. It has been inspiring to see how the team has developed and following the success of its work the team has now expanded to cover the whole of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.’