Employers rewarded for commitment to helping armed forces community

The award winners pose with their awards at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The 12 employers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire and the Black Country were among 31 from the West Midlands to receive or have their Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Awards revalidated.

The West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (West Midland RFCA) awards took place on Wednesday, September 21 at the National Memorial Arboretum, with awards presented by Air Commodore Gavin Hellard CBE VR RAuxAF, Deputy Commandant General Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

The employers come from a wide range of sectors across industry, including education providers, NHS Trusts, charities, local authorities and SMEs.

In Shropshire, Great Dawley Town Council, the Extreme Sports Medical Company from Bromlow, Quorum Logistic Support Ltd from Telford and RAF Museum in Cosford all received the award, while Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust had its award revalidated from 2017.

In Staffordshire, Palletsway (UK) Limited in Lichfield received the award, while Briggs Equipment Ltd from Cannock and Staffordshire County Council had their awards revalidated from 2017.

Finally, in the Black Country, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Superfast IT from Stourbridge and West Midlands Fire Service received the award, while Lord Combustion Services Ltd from Oldbury had its award revalidated from 2017.

The ERS awards were launched in 2014 to recognise employer support for the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for the employers that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to Defence and the Armed Forces community and includes the Reserves, Service leavers, Armed Forces veterans, the wounded, injured and sick, cadets, military spouses or partners and their families.

Philip Sinclair, regional Employer Engagement director for West Midland RFCA, said he was thrilled to see so many employers in the region be recognised with the Silver Award and said it demonstrated a continued and sustained commitment to the Armed Forces community.

He said: "The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme encourages employers to support Defence and inspire others to do the same.

"The scheme encompasses Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to Defence and the Armed Forces community, and who align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

"Having worked closely with these organisations over a number of months and years, we know of the commitment that they show and demonstrate on a daily basis, and applaud their recognition, which is justifiably deserved.

“Many congratulations to them all, we look forward to continuing our work with them.”