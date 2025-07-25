This Sunday, July 27, sees England taking on Spain in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the match will be shown in Telford Town Park, on a giant screen in the QEII Arena.

The big screen at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park.

The final is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup Final, where England suffered heartbreak in a 1-0 loss.

The Lionesses route to Sunday's final has not been simple, with a last gasp extra-time win over Italy securing their place, after a torturous penalty shoot-out against Sweden.

Pre match coverage is set to begin from 4pm with kick off at 5pm.

"Bring a picnic, chairs and rugs and and get together with friends and family to watch the game.

"There will be refreshments on site. Please note glass bottles will not be permitted on site - thank you.

"See you there as we roar on the Lionesses! Come on England!"