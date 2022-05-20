Telford Morris Minor continues adventures with Ann Widdecombe meeting

Former MP, author and television personality Ann Widdecombe with Martin's car.

Longleat Safari Park became the first drive-through outside Africa and the Barclaycard became the first British credit card, and over the years the Shropshire Star has been keeping up-to-date with the adventures of the Morris Minor which was first registered in Telford in 1966.

Far from its Wellington roots, the Morris Minor is still going strong and its present owner Martin Robins, aged 72, who lives in Malmesbury, is extremely proud of the car which he says "never lets him down" and which he has taken on many adventures – including a meeting with Ann Widdecombe.

Originally registered in May 1966, GNT 541D was supplied by P Pierce’s Ercall Garage in Wellington, and its first nine owners were all from Shropshire.

The tenth was Martin and he said. “It’s going absolutely fine.

“ I don’t think it’s ever let me down. To me it’s a dream car.

“There’s no tax, and the insurance is petty cash.”

He was fascinated to discover while reading a biography written by former MP Ann Widdecombe that she had also owned a Morris Minor while at university.

Martin got to meet her last September and could not resist asking if he could get a photograph of her with his beloved vehicle.

She kindly agreed and met up with him on Dartmoor in March.

Martin said: "I was fascinated that Ann bought a Morris Minor in 1971 from her godfather for £50 while attending Oxford University at the time.

"The car was produced in 1956 and bore the registration number CCV 533.

"She sold the car, given the name of Methusalah, in 1981 for £300.

"Had the car been one year older and possessed a split windscreen it would have sold for significantly more.