Nexus Fostering, a leading independent fostering agency dedicated to providing stable and supportive foster homes for children and young people across the UK, has joined forces with AFC Telford United in a sponsorship agreement that emphasises shared values of inclusivity, teamwork, and community development.

The partnership between Nexus Fostering and AFC Telford United reflects a commitment to making a positive impact within the local community. By aligning with one of the region's most prominent football clubs, Nexus Fostering aims to raise awareness about fostering opportunities and the importance of providing loving homes for children in need.

Nexus Fostering announced as a partner of AFC Telford United for a second year

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Nexus Fostering again for a second year running and showcasing their company and the great work they achieve across the region.” Aimee Sales Manager at AFC.

The local team from Nexus Fostering

Nexus Fostering's sponsorship of AFC Telford United exemplifies the power of collaboration between businesses and sports organisations to drive positive change, the partnership aims to raise awareness, inspire action, and foster a sense of belonging within the community. The local team at Nexus Fostering visited AFC Telford United to promote the recent partnership.

Megan, Marketing Executive from Nexus Fostering said: "We are delighted to be a partner of AFC Telford United for a second year running, a football club that plays a vital role in the local community. With our local office in Telford, together we are dedicated in raising awareness about the need for foster carers in the area. Football has a unique ability to bring people together, and we believe that by working alongside AFC Telford United, we can amplify our message of compassion and support for vulnerable young people. Together, we can create brighter futures for children across our community."

Both organisations are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Through their collaboration, they aim to make a lasting difference in the lives of children, families, and communities, raising awareness about the current foster care shortage.

Nexus Fostering are urgently seeking people from the local area to come forward to foster as the number children in care continue to rise. For more information about Nexus Fostering and AFC Telford United, please visit nexusfostering.co.uk/telford and telfordunited.com.