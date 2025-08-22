Telford independent cinema enters national awards

In July, cinemas nationwide were invited to enter and tell BIFA why their cinema is so special.

Voting amongst cinemagoers has now opened and closes on 22 September. A specially selected jury will then select the nominees, taking into account audience votes and the cinemas’ submissions. Weighting is applied relative to the local population count and size, to enable a level playing field.

Five nominees will be announced on 3 November along with the rest of BIFA’s 2025 Awards nominees. Cinemagoers can vote from 3 to 24 November to decide the winner, to be revealed at the BIFA ceremony on Sunday 30 November.

Damian (Manager), Lynn (Volunteer Co-Ordinator) and volunteer director Ray in the 63 seat independent cinema

Cinemagoers can vote for their cinema at bifa.film/coty-vote/wellingtonorbit

About the award:

Nothing is quite like the communal experience of watching a film on the big screen and BIFA wants to celebrate exceptional cinemas around the country that are at the heart of their communities, bringing audiences together and spotlighting independent film.

Orbit Volunteers and staff

Kia has been championing independent cinema and their communities since 2022. As a proud supporter of independent cinema and the screening of independent films, like BIFA, Kia is celebrating diverse and compelling stories that reach the big screen. That's why this year, Kia is proud to elevate their commitment to independent cinemas by partnering with BIFA on the first Cinema of the Year award. This exciting new award will allow local communities to celebrate their favourite cinemas by getting behind them and voting for them to win this prestigious award celebrating the UK's best independent cinema.

Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit said: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the impact we’re making in our community on a national stage, highlighting the vital role independent cinemas and community venues play in keeping our high streets vibrant. At Wellington Orbit, every screening is more than just watching a film, it’s an experience. We invite everyone to show their support by casting their vote today.”

Orbit Building

BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace said: “We’re so excited to announce our first ever audience award with this campaign which champions the role of cinema in independent film, not just what we watch but how and where we experience it. Cinemas are vital spaces for film discovery, access and community and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate them with this new award.”

Steve Hicks, Marketing Director at Kia UK Limited said: “Film enthusiasts love celebrating their favourite movies during awards season. Now cinema-goers can also celebrate the best venues for enjoying these films. While streaming at home is convenient, nothing compares to the ‘big screen’ experience for those eager to fully immerse themselves in the latest releases, especially when these cinemas are so central to their local communities. We are excited to collaborate with the British Independent Film Awards to recognise the cinemas that provide film fans with the most memorable and enjoyable experiences.”