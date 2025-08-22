Shropshire Spitfire flypasts scheduled for Battle of Britain 85th anniversary

On Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14, visitors will be treated to a spectacular flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire as it soars over the museum grounds.

Scheduled for 1.25pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday - weather permitting, the special flypasts will honour the “The Few” and all those who stood together during Britain’s darkest hour.

The celebrations continue with the Battle of Britain Big Weekend on Saturday and Sunday September 20 and 21.

There will be flypasts from a Spitfire to mark the occasion. Picture: Bob Greaves

The two-day community event featuring live entertainment, interactive family workshops, street food and drink, and poignant moments of remembrance, is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Delivered in partnership with the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, the weekend will celebrate the contribution of more than 16 nations who united in the fight for freedom.

During the Battle of Britain Big Weekend there will be a chance to sit in a replica Spitfire cockpit. Picture: Bob Greaves

On the entertainment stage, visitors can expect a packed programme of music, dance, and spoken word.

People can enjoy drumming performances from Hit the Dhol, traditional Polish folk song and dance from Wiesniacy, and a touch of the Caribbean from the Sofia Steel Drum Entertainment.

Also taking to the stage over the weekend is vocalist Kateryna Pryima, poet John Gallas, along with performances from the vibrant Chinese dance group Culturekind.

The Chinese dance group Culturekind. Picture: Bob Greaves

The Battle of Britain Big Weekend promises to deliver plenty of activities perfect for the whole family.

Visitors can put their skills to the test in the paper plane competition or take on the basketball challenges.

They can get crafty with aircraft art, badge making activities, and henna tattoos - or pop on a flying hat and goggles and step into a replica Spitfire cockpit for a truly memorable experience.

The weekend will include food from a range of street food vendors, serving up everything from stonebaked pizzas, and slow cooked meat bento boxes, to vegan delights and a British carvery.

The Battle of Britain Proms. Picture: Bob Greaves

Visitors will have the chance to wash it down with a glass of fizz from a champagne fire truck and a well-stocked bar.

Also attending the event will be the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, along with local makers and producers exhibiting a wide range of artisan products, from handcrafted fashion to unique artwork and much more.

Mike Groves, Public Events Manager at RAF Museum Midlands said: "We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Museum this September as we commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Alongside two spectacular flypasts, visitors can enjoy a weekend filled with live entertainment, family activities, and moments of reflection. There will be something for everyone to enjoy as we come together to honour the heroes of 1940 and the many nations who stood alongside them."

Hit the Dhol. Picture: Bob Greaves

The celebrations will reach a rousing finale as the sun sets on the evening of Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21 with the Battle of Britain Proms, featuring West End and Broadway sensation, Kerry Ellis.

During the stirring open-air concert audiences will be treated to three hours of toe-tapping tunes and patriotic classics, paired with food, fizz and poignant moments of reflection.

In addition to the event offerings, visitors can also get up close to aircraft including the world’s oldest Spitfire and a Hurricane, alongside other aircraft types from the Battle of Britain.

For more event details or to pre-book tickets visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.

Tickets to the Battle of Britain Big Weekend cost £9 for adults (16+), £6 for concessions (under 16s / 65+).

Tickets to the Battle of Britain Proms are £24 for adults (16+), and £20 for concessions (under 16s / 65+).