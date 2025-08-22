Police and firefighters were on the scene at the two-vehicle collision happened in Newport.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 12.46pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Newport.

“Incident involves two vehicles. Crews made vehicles safe and assisted Police.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Newport.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.