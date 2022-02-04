Harry, 3, raises £2,000 with Wrekin walk to remember grandad

Harry Titley from Telford walked up The Wrekin in memory of his grandad to raise money for Severn Hospice.

Harry Titley, from Hadley, ran to the top of The Wrekin on what would have been his grandad's birthday to raise money for Severn Hospice.

At the top the youngster, who wore a T-shirt with a picture of him and his grandad, Mark Teece, was able to set off a balloon in his memory.

Harry, who made it to the top in 45 minutes, has been raising money for the Severn Hospice because of the care it provided for Mr Teece while he had cancer.

Harry at the top of the Wrekin

A host of family and friends joined the youngster for the trip to the top of the county landmark, and Harry's mum, Louise Taylor, 32, said they were all proud of his efforts.

She said: "It was brilliant, he did it all by himself and basically ran up there saying he wanted to be first. We are all so proud of him."

Louise said it had been an emotional moment at the top as they set off the balloon.

She said: "Harry said it is for Grandad in the sky as it went off, it was nice."

Louise added that the family had been delighted to raise so much for the hospice, saying: "It is amazing, to be able to give that much back is fantastic."

Severn Hospice fundraiser Jessica Druce said they were thrilled at Harry's efforts.

"Harry is absolutely amazing," she said.

"Walking the Wrekin is a challenge for most people, never mind when you are just three years old and have very little legs!

His grandad would be so proud of him for doing it and we are too. He has raised a lot of money for us, which we are very grateful for.

"Thank you Harry, you are a star."