CCTV appeal after Telford shoplifting incidents including thefts from Asda, Just for Pets and B&Q

Telford & Wrekin Police posted an appeal on social media for help with investigations into shop thefts.

This time, thieves have targeted shops including Asda, Just for Pets, Savers and B&Q.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

The first image (crime reference: 22/63117/25) is taken from CCTV at Asda in Donnington. Police say several items were taken from the store on July 10 at around 11.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image (22/63332/25) is from Just for Pets on Holyhead Road in Ketley, where a number of items were taken on July 6, at around 1.10pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The third image (22/55069/25) is taken from footage at Savers on New Street in Wellington. Police say, on June 19, several items were taken from the store at around 1.05pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fourth image (22/55737/25) is from One Stop on Dawley Road in Arleston, where a number of items were taken from the store on June 19 at around 4.50pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fifth image (22/59592/25) is CCTV footage from B&Q on Telford Bridge Retail Park. Police say several items were taken from the store on June 28, at around 4.10pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."