Kickboxing sisters fighting their way to the top thanks to new sponsors

Rising kickboxing stars, Lilimae Marson, 14, and Molli Marson 12, at Central Square Nightclub which is the base for JL Security who have sponsored the girls. Pictured with them is Paul Lucas

Lilimae Marson, 14, and Molli Marson, 12, have been kickboxing since they were young and competing since they were six years-old.

The sisters, from Woodside, Telford, love the sport and their mom, Deborah Barker, said they were thrilled to be sponsored by Newport-based JL Security.

The security firm have sponsored Lilimae and Molli's new kit which meant Lilimae was able to take part in the TMA Fight Series in Birmingham on Sunday.

"This weekend was Lilimae's first really big fight – the TMA Fight Series in Birmingham," Deborah said. "It's her first big, professional event with world-class kickboxers so it was great for her to be there.

"We actually moved to Telford from Tamworth mainly for their kickboxing club. Obviously they started doing it when they were in primary school and their club was in Telford so it was hours travelling in the car, and then hours at practice a few times a week.

Lilimae at TMA in Birmingham

"So I just decided to move and it's worked out a lot better – their school here is so understanding and supportive, and they have many more opportunities."

At the Fight Series on Birmingham on Sunday, Lilimae was performing well during her first round.

But during the second, was kneed in the ribs by her competitor and couldn't recover enough to win the match – but Lilimae is already looking ahead to bigger fights and is determined to keep going.

"Her first round went absolutely brilliant and then in the second round she got kneed in the ribs and could not recover from it really so unfortunately she lost but that's how it goes," Deborah said.

"The coach approached us saying because both Lilimae and her competitor had won one and lost one, they could do a rematch for a title fight. Her pride is a little dented but she has really done amazing.

"She can look forward to getting back in the ring and doing the rematch."

The sisters also work with the Children's Society to help vulnerable or exploited children by becoming role models and someone their age to talk to.

"Someone we knew in the kickboxing community works in county lines and works with the Children's Society to help vulnerable children," Deborah explained.

"Because she saw how the girls act and how respectful they are taught to be in kickboxing with their behaviour, she asked them to help out in the group meetings.

"They meet up and talk to the children at the group sessions and try to be good role models. These are children who may have been exploited with drugs or gangs. The girls love helping out, and they are also learning a lot about the dangers as well."

Deborah added: "And we want to say a massive thank you to J&L Security for sponsoring the girls and continuing to support them.