Replacement sports court planned

The multi-use games area could be removed and replaced with a new one closer to the middle of Randlay Village Green, if plans are approved. Picture: Telford and Wrekin Council

The 'multi-use games arena' (MUGA), on the south side of Randlay Village Green, Telford, has been in place for about 20 years, but a recent housing development means the facility needs to be relocated to the centre of the park.

In planning documents, Telford and Wrekin Council outdoor recreation officer Derek Owen says the original plan was to move the existing MUGA, keeping as many of the original components as possible.

However the company that installed it “no longer operates”, so cannot provide the necessary replacement parts, so a new court is needed, he writes.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council will be consulted about the application and the borough council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Blueprints show the court would measure 20 by 12 metres, surrounded by a fence ranging in height from one to three metres.

Featuring a macadam surface, it would have facilities to play basketball, cricket and football.

A design statement, submitted by Mr Owen, says: “The site has been a public open space for some considerable time for the benefit of the local community.

“The open-space site includes a children’s equipped play area and amenity space for the local community, as well as an existing ball court and shelter.

“As part of the proposed expansion of residential property in this area, a developer has been obligated within an outline planning permission for this area to relocate the existing ball court further away from the proposed housing.”

In July, developer UV SC Telford Ltd was granted permission to build 14 one-bedroom assisted living units on land between the Randlay Local Centre and the village green.

Mr Owen notes that this decision triggered the need for relocation of the court, as set out in a previous outline planning application decision.