Rally in memory of Wolverhampton champion raises £3,000 for family's charities

John Bloxham was well-known rally driver who came to prominence in the late 1960s. He won the coveted triple-crown of the RAC British Rally Championship, Motoring News Rally Championship and the BTRDA Gold Star Rally Championship.

On November 18, the John Bloxham Memorial Rally was held to remember the life of the rally driver, who died in 2021.

The event saw rally cars race through parts of Shifnal in Shropshire including Grindle, Evelith, Kemberton, A4169, Kemberton, Havenhills, Harrington Hall, Cotsbrook.

Last month, members of John Bloxham's family were presented with a cheque for £3,100 at Harrington Hall, which was a stage on the event, from the rally organisers that was raised from the memorial rally.

The money is to go to two charities which are very close to my family’s heart, namely Prostate Cancer UK and Compton Care, a hospice and cancer support charity based in Wolverhampton.