Donnington and Muxton Neighbourhood Plan set to go to referendum

Voters in Donnington and Muxton will be asked to approve a Neighbourhood Plan early next year, potentially giving greater control of what gets built there.

Neighbourhood Plans allow parish councils to allocate land in their areas to certain kinds of development, and upper-tier councils have to consider their contents when making planning decisions.

In a report for Telford and Wrekin’s cabinet, Senior Planning Policy Officer Patrick Mottershead writes that Donnington and Muxton Parish Council has drafted a plan which has since been independently examined and put out for public consultation. He asks the 10-member executive to authorise a referendum, which he says is likely to be held on Thursday, January 27.

A similar referendum, approved by the cabinet in September, is due to be held in the parish of Tibberton and Cherrington next month.

“Neighbourhood planning was introduced by the 2011 Localism Act,” Mr Mottershead writes.

“It provides the opportunity for a parish or town council or local forum to produce a neighbourhood development plan with the involvement of local people, helping to inform future planning decisions in their area.

“Donnington and Muxton Parish Council submitted its Neighbourhood Plan in January 2021 for Telford and Wrekin Council to complete the necessary checks and proceed to the next stages of publication, examination and referendum.”

The plan was independently examined between August and September to confirm it complied with national policies and the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan.

“Subject to cabinet approval, the Donnington and Muxton Neighbourhood Plan will proceed to the referendum stage,” Mr Mottershead writes, adding that this will be conducted by Telford and Wrekin Council.

“It is anticipated that the referendum will be held, subject to cabinet approval, on January 27, 2022,” he says, adding that, if a majority votes in favour, Telford and Wrekin Council must bring it into force within eight weeks.

“Donnington and Muxton Parish Council is the seventh ‘qualifying body’ in the borough to progress a Neighbourhood Plan to this stage, working closely with the community to produce a plan which reflects local views on future development in the parish and policies,” Mr Mottershead adds.

Within Telford and Wrekin, Edgmond, Lilleshall, Madeley, Newport and Waters Upton have Neighbourhood Development Plans in place. Tibberton and Cherrington join that list if voters approve in a referendum scheduled for Thursday, November 11.

Councillor David Wright, the cabinet member responsible for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Neighbourhood Plans are an important part of the planning process and help areas such as Donnington and Muxton set out locally specific policies.

“The council has assisted the parish to steer the plan through the process from designating the neighbourhood plan area through to the referendum.”

The cabinet will discuss Mr Mottershead’s report on Thursday, November 4.