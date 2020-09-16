St George's Christmas lights switch-on is cancelled due to pandemic

The event had been due to take place on December 4 but has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from St George's Partnership said: "It is with great disappointment, but to no surprise that St George's Partnership made the very hard decision to cancel the ever popular St George's Christmas light switch-on event that was due to be held on December 4.

"We will be trying to organise something.

"In the meantime we look forward to seeing you next year on December 3."

More Covid-19 coverage: