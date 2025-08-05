Building works under way at former Telford pub set to become new Hickory's restaurant

Hickory's Smokehouse announced in February plans to take over the former Prior's Lodge pub in Priorslee, Telford, in a scheme set to create up to 100 jobs.

The firm said it would be making a "significant investment" in the venue, with subsequent plans to demolish part of the building and make alterations to the main entrance approved by Telford & Wrekin Council in May.

The company said its plan was to make internal and external alterations to make the "relatively dated" Telford pub "more functional for the Hickory's brand".

New pictures released by the firm on social media show that work is now under way, with roof trusses for the new extension now being lifted into place ahead of a planned opening for later this year.

Work underway on alterations at the former Priors Lodge pub, set to become a branch of Hickory's Smokehouse in Telford. Photo: Hickory's

No official opening date has yet been confirmed for the venue, although Hickory's says it plans to open by "late summer".

External alterations under way include the demolition of the existing main entrance and single-storey conservatory, located at the front of the building.

A part single-storey, part two-storey extension is being built onto the front and side of the building to create a cellar, extended bar area, store and extra table space.

Speaking when plans were submitted earlier this year, a spokesperson for Hickory's said the redesigned entrance would allow for one entrance in and out to be "constantly manned by staff" which will give "customers and their families confidence in the security of the venue".

"In terms of design, the proposal will provide an improvement on the relatively dated character of the existing building," they said.

Last month, the company lodged a licensing application to show films in a specially constructed cinema room at the venue, intended to show classic children's movies during restaurant opening hours.