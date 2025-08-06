£500,000 refurbishment set to restore Telford's Toby Carvery to its former glory

Bosses at the Telford branch of Toby Carvery in Shawbirch say a full refurbishment of the venue will begin later this month, with a closure of around four weeks planned while contractors move in.

The restaurant will close its doors on Monday, August 18, and will not re-open until work has been completed on Wednesday, September 17.

The company says customers can expect "bigger and better", with a new function room to host events, increased capacity and a beer garden.

Parts of the venue are also set to go dog-friendly in a bid to attract new customers, the firm said.

Toby Carvery in Telford on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The changes are part of a nationwide refurbishment programme for Toby Carvery and owners Mitchells and Butler, which has seen the group complete 150 conversions and remodels on its venues so far this year.

According to a trading update issued last month, Mitchell and Butler has also opened two new sites and continued a rollout of initiatives to reduce energy usage, such as solar panels and sensors.

The Telford restaurant is the only Toby Carvery in Shropshire, following the closure of the firm's Shrewsbury site on Welshpool Road in 2018. The Shrewsbury restaurant re-opened as an Ego-branded pub, a brand also owned by Mitchells and Butler.

The group also owns a number of other brands including Harvester, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs and others.

Toby Carvery in Telford on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

"The business continues to perform strongly, enabling us to meet the cost challenges facing the sector with confidence," said chief executive Phil Urban.

"We will remain focused on our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving cost efficiencies and increasing sales.

"With the unique strengths of our business, including a diverse portfolio of established brands, value proposition and enviable estate locations, we believe we are positioned to continue to grow profitability and market share."