Avoid the area: Residents warned over blaze near Telford cemetery

At around 12.15pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control received reports of a fire on land near Castle Green Cemetery in Coalbrookdale.

Four fire crews including specialist advisors were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said crews are currently tackling a blaze involving approximately 250 metres by 100 metres of grass and gorse by the cemetery.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

A post by SRFS on social media said: "Crews from Telford, Tweedale, Wellington and Much Wenlock are in attendance at a wild fire in Castle Green Cemetery, Lincoln Hill, in Telford.

"Firefighters will be on scene for the next few hours so please avoid the area and check before you travel."

There has been a spate in open fires across the region as hot and dry weather continues.

Visitors were told to stay away from the Wrekin on Sunday after a large fire. Crews have also tackled fires in the open at Bridgnorth, Pennerley near the Stiperstones, Whitchurch and Telford.

In an update at 2.30pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager, Craig Jackson said: "We have dealt with a large wild fire measuring approximately 250 metres by 100 metres.

"We have had four major pumping appliances here along with two 4x4 vehicles, our incident command unit and our drone.

"We have got the fire surrounded, and our crews will be here for some time dampening down and making sure that it is extinguished.

"We are asking the public not to take barbeques into the countryside. Please be careful when disposing glass bottles and cigarettes and please do not have bonfires during this dry period."