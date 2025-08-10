Telford Balloon Fiesta: What to expect from this summer's hot air balloon spectacular including mesmerising 'Night Glow'

Telford Balloon Fiesta is set to light up the skies and delight families across the borough on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Taking place between Friday, August 22 and Sunday, August 24, the unmissable event promises high-flying thrills, family-friendly activities, and free entertainment across the weekend in the heart of Telford Town Park’s QEII Arena.

The event will launch in style on the Friday evening with the much-anticipated return of the famous 'Night Glow' show. Hot air balloons will light up the skies with a mesmerising display set to music.

The QEII Arena will be buzzing with aerial thrills and family activities across the weekend, including displays by the Wings Parachute Team at 12pm on both days, while the Stannage Stunt Team will perform jaw-dropping tricks.

The 'Night Glow' at Telford Balloon Fiesta in 2021

The children's zone will feature several activities and attractions with donkeys, creative workshops and crafts, archery, crazy golf, the 'Storm In a Teacup Circus', and more.

There will be live music from 12pm to 6pm each day, alongside food and drink stalls.

Telford Balloon Fiesta

Sunday's action includes the Telford Community Carnival Day featuring a vibrant parade, community showcases, and dance workshops that people can get involved in.

Hit air balloon launches will take place at 6am and 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Organisers have reminded residents that these are weather permitting.

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Telford & Wrekin Council is thrilled to welcome back the Telford Balloon Fiesta this August!

"This spectacular event has become a firm favourite in our annual events calendar, bringing together families, visitors, and communities from across the region and beyond.

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021

"The fiesta not only showcases the beauty of Telford Town Park but also boosts our local economy, supports small businesses, and celebrates the vibrant culture of our borough.

"Part of the celebration is the We Are Telford Carnival on Sunday, August 24 with the carnival procession making its way into the QEII Arena from 12pm. A fabulous weekend celebrating the communities and culture of Telford.

"With exciting new entertainment, crowd-favourite activities, and the ever-popular Night Glow, we’re proud to host an event that truly lifts spirits - both on the ground and in the skies.

Telford Balloon Fiesta

"We look forward to seeing everyone there for a weekend of unforgettable fun, colour, and community."

Further information can be found here.