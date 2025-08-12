Cheshire Police said Marc Cole-Jones, 52, and of Church Grove Donnington, Telford, has been charged with 22 counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to romance fraud allegations involving people from Shropshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Warwickshire, Manchester and the West Midlands, which are said to have occurred between 2009 and 2024.

Police said Cole-Jones, who is also known as Marc Cole and Marc Sands, has been bailed and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on Monday, August 18.