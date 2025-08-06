Telford park to host outdoor performace of Gilbert and Sullivan classic HMS Pinafore

The timeless Gilbert and Sullivan show will be performed outdoors this Saturday (August 9) by a cast of six on a spectacular nautical set in Bowring Park in Wellington.

The performance is set to start at 7pm and audience members are welcome to bring rugs, chairs and picnics to enjoy.

A performance of HMS Pinafore will be taking place in a Telford park this weekend. Photo: Illyria Theatre Limited

The beloved comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan, jam-packed with catchy tunes, is set aboard a British naval ship and tells the tale of love across class divides as the captain’s daughter falls for a lowly sailor.



HMS Pinafore is the second in a series of three outdoor shows from Telford Theatre on Tour, with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing to follow on September 7.

Theatre company Illyria has been producing high-quality outdoor theatre for more than 30 years, having performed for more than a million people.

Tickets can be booked for Saturday’s HMS Pinafore show at telfordtheatre.com.