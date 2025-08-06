Telford park to host outdoor performace of Gilbert and Sullivan classic HMS Pinafore
The award-winning Illyria theatre will be performing HMS Pinafore this weekend in the second of Telford Theatre on Tour's outdoor series.
The timeless Gilbert and Sullivan show will be performed outdoors this Saturday (August 9) by a cast of six on a spectacular nautical set in Bowring Park in Wellington.
The performance is set to start at 7pm and audience members are welcome to bring rugs, chairs and picnics to enjoy.
The beloved comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan, jam-packed with catchy tunes, is set aboard a British naval ship and tells the tale of love across class divides as the captain’s daughter falls for a lowly sailor.
HMS Pinafore is the second in a series of three outdoor shows from Telford Theatre on Tour, with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing to follow on September 7.
Theatre company Illyria has been producing high-quality outdoor theatre for more than 30 years, having performed for more than a million people.
Tickets can be booked for Saturday’s HMS Pinafore show at telfordtheatre.com.