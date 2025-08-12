West Mercia Police said a 100-metre cordon is currently in place at Listley Court in Bridgnorth after unexploded ordnance was found.

A spokesperson said: "A 100-metre cordon is currently in place on Listley Court after a suspected unexploded ordnance was discovered.

"EOD will attend the scene to assess the device and if needed it will be moved to a safe location.

"The public are asked to please stay away from the area. We will provide further updates when we are able to."

Local historian, Clive Gwilt, was on his way to hold a talk about Bridgnorth in the Second World War at the town's library this afternoon (August 12), but arrived to find that the area had been cordoned off.

Mr Gwilt, who has written several books about the topic, said that his research had shown a number of bombs were dropped on the town failed to explode.

He said: "I was going to the library to do a talk about Bridgnorth in the Second World War, including all the bombs. But when I got to the library I found it was closed and a policeman was there. He said there was a suspected bomb.

"I have a picture of the route that the planes took during the war. Who knows if it is related at this stage, but the Germans dropped a screamer bomb at the end of St Mary's Street that partially demolished the Squirrel Hotel and a sweet shop.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought someone was winding me up. I have now got to rearrange my talk."