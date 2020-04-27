Telford fire station work could begin this year

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service submitted modernisation project plans to Telford & Wrekin Council last month, and is awaiting a decision.

A report for the service’s governing authority says the architects hope to invite bids for the work over the summer and a “late 2020” start date “is still achievable”.

The station, on Stafford Park, was built in the 1980s. Budget documents passed by the Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority last month say £8,000,000 is expected to be spent on the refit between now and 2022.

Writing in the Annual Governance Statement Improvement Plan, chief fire officer Rod Hammerton and Performance and communications manager Ged Edwards say: “Designs and floor plans have been developed for Telford Central.

The station as it currently looks

“Work has begun on the best ways to ensure continued service delivery during the works.

“A planning application has been submitted and the architects are working to achieve a tender date of mid- to late-June.”

Blueprints submitted with this application show Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service plan to add two extensions, training facilities, a multi-agency incident room, an updated control room and solar panels.

Officer Hammerton and Mr Edwards write: “An assessment will need to be made whether a competitive process can be carried out at this time, considering potential Covid-19 impacts on contractors, sub-contractors and supply chains, to position with other major building projects, and risk appetite.

“Subject to the above, a start on site in late 2020 is still achievable.”

Their report will be discussed by the fire authority’s Standards, Audit and Performance Committee on Thursday.