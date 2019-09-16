£12m fire station work to start in 2020

An architect has drawn up floor plans and consulted with the resident firefighters ahead of the two-year project.

A report, due to go before a fire authority committee this week, also says two new fire engines are due to start work at the Stafford Park station after driver and operator training is completed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Officer Rod Hammerton and Planning, Performance and Communications Manager Ged Edwards write that redevelopments at the Clun and Much Wenlcok fire stations are now also complete.

“An architect has been appointed for Telford Central,” they add.

“Consultation with building users and technical investigations have been carried out.

“Draft floor plans have been prepared for approval. Start on site is currently anticipated early 2020.”

Elsewhere in the report – which updates the brigade’s annual governance statement improvement plan – Officer Hammerton and Mr Edwards write that five pumping appliances have been “built and delivered”.

“Three of these are on the run at Shrewsbury and Baschurch, with two more to be introduced shortly at Telford following completion of driver and operator training,” they add.

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority’s Standards, Audit and Performance Committee will discuss the report when it meets at the brigade’s Shrewsbury headquarters on Wednesday.