Site of new four potential new homes in Telford is no longer part of Green Network

Private developers have applied to build four and five-bedroom homes on land west of Bluebell Coppice, Ketley.

The last time planning committee members discussed the proposal they deferred their decision so they could visit the site.

Telford and Wrekin officers still recommend councillors approve the plans, and say the project “will not result in the loss of any high-value Green Network land”.

A report before the re-convened committee says: “The application site itself is situated at the end of a small cul-de-sac to the rear of two detached properties. The site is designated as Green Network within the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan and backs onto established woodland.”

If built, the houses – which would each have at least three parking spaces and integrated garages – would be accessed via an existing private driveway leading west from Bluebell Coppice.

“Widening works would need to be undertaken to achieve an access where two vehicles could pass,” the report adds.

Councillors raised concerns that the path would not meet fire safety requirements.

They also asked for an update about the Green Network status of the site.

Advertising

When outline planning for four houses was given in 2012, the site was considered part of the Telford and Wrekin Green Network, designated areas of land within the borough intended to foster wildlife, open spaces and outdoor recreation.

The report says the site is now 'not considered to contribute to the Green Network objectives for the borough. and, therefore, the erection of four dwellings on the site will not result in the loss of any high-value Green Network land”.

For example, one aim of the Green Network was to “provide open-space linkages through which footpath, cycle way and ecological corridors can connect different parts of Telford or Newport'.

The report adds, “The site is enclosed and does not contribute to any wider linkages or green ways,"

Another aim was to 'maintain, protect and enhance unique geological and archaeological features”, but “there is no known geological or archaeological value in this site'.

The plans will be discussed again by the Telford & Wrekin Planning Committee today.