Donations flood in for Shropshire crash victim

The friends and family of Nathan Watson started an online fundraising page after a crash between his bike and a car on May 11.

The money will be split between the 27-year-old’s two sons, with some also being given to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Paramedics took him to Royal Stoke Hospital by helicopter after the crash, but he died the following day.

Miles Cottrell, who started the fundraising page, said: “We will be making a charitable donation to the West Midlands Ambulance Service as without their help and dedication we would not have had the opportunity to say goodbye our friend.

"The remaining funds will split equally between his two beautiful boys.”

The crash happened in Bayley Road, Arleston, at 11.10am on May 11.

To donate visit bit.ly/2EM9DxJ