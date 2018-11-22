Firefighters rescue toddler locked in car in Telford

The two-year-old was accidentally locked in the car on the driveway of an address in Manor Road, Hadley.

The owner's house was also locked, resulting in Shropshire Fire and Rescue sending one appliance from Wellington to assist at about 12:40pm today.

The crew gained entry to the house through an open upstairs window and were able to get a spare key to free the youngster from the car.

The toddler was unharmed and reunited with their family within 20 minutes of the call to the fire service being made.