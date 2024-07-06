Shropshire rugby club plans new clubhouse facilities

Clee Hill RUFC is hoping to replace the former temporary school classroom buildings which have been pressed into use at its Tenbury Road home with a purpose built changing and clubhouse facility which will match its ambitious plans.

The scheme would see new changing facilities added alongside a 150 capacity clubhouse, which the club says would operate as a “significant venue” for community events.

The move follows a £110,000 pitch improvement scheme at the club, which runs men's and women's first teams, alongside a reserve team and a junior section.

In a supporting statement, the club says the placement of the new facilities would also help to reduce matchday parking on Tenbury Road, with 12 extra parking spaces created by the development.