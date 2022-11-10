MP welcomes funding for Shropshire arts groups

Philip Dunne

More than £357,000 has been awarded to two organisations in south Shropshire: Arts Alive, organisers of Flicks in the Sticks, and Pentabus Arts, an independent theatre company in Bromfield.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne has welcomed the funding for groups in his constituency for providing long-term investment in local talent and supporting the next generation of creators, performers and artists.

By targeting the Arts Council’s Levelling Up places, 78 designated towns and cities from Stoke to Slough and Gloucester to Wigan will receive £130 million of funding over the next three years. This is a 95 per cent increase in investment in these areas and will support new organisations, making sure that communities across the county benefit from investment in culture and the jobs which it brings.

The funding has boosted investment in places where historically public investment in creativity and culture has been underserved, like rural south Shropshire.

Mr Dunne said: "The £357,000 being delivered by the Government through Arts Council England is a major boost for these local organisations in south Shropshire helping to bring cultural events to village halls and other venues in rural areas.