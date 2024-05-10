Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Robert James, 83, and his wife Diana, 77, were flying to Murcia in Spain with Ryanair on Monday afternoon.

The couple arrived at the airport three hours before their flight was due to leave but spent more than two and a half hours in security with hundreds of other passengers, causing them to miss their flight.

The airport has come under fire in recent weeks due to building work that has led to large queues and a number of reports of missed flights.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr James said: "The amount of people on that ground floor was ridiculous, there were thousands of us just trying to get through security.

"I’ve got prostate cancer and I don’t think standing for two and a half, three hours, shuffling along, is probably not very good for my health."

He said his holiday was due to be “respite” between his cancer treatments but he was forced to abandon his plans after the couple finally cleared security only to find their gate had closed.

"The maddening thing about being at the gate and not being allowed through is we had to wait for our case to be taken off, in which time we could have got on the plane," said Mrs James, who added that the pair "felt sick" with frustration.

The couple say they have now lost more than £1,000 in hotel and flight fees and have contacted their insurer.

"Security is being totally revamped, I do understand that," Mr James added. "Either they should have closed the airport whilst they’re doing this work or reduce the number of flights."

Birmingham Airport has apologised to the couple and has said their customer service team was in contact with them.

Ryanair also apologised but a spokesman said the situation had been “entirely beyond the airlines’ control".