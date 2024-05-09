Iconic and historic county building on the market for more than £1m

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last month the owners of Bodenhams in Ludlow revealed their decision to sell the striking black and white property.

It will be the first time that the town-centre premises has gone on sale in hundreds of years.

The building is being marketed by Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial, with an asking price exceeding £1 million.

Bodenhams in Ludlow is on the market - with an asking price exceeding £1m.

Hall said the Bodenhams business, which has been a mainstay in Ludlow since 1860, is also available for purchase by separate negotiation.

Prominently located at the junction of Broad Street, King Street and Market Street, the Grade II listed, three-storey building, which also has a basement, has a total net internal floor area of 3,495 square feet.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, says the property is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning consent.

Bodenhams in Ludlow is on the market - with an asking price exceeding £1m.

“The Bodenhams building and business are iconic in Ludlow,” he said. “Every time you see an image of Ludlow, it’s the eye-catching black and white building that people focus on. Now, we are offering an extremely rare opportunity for a business to come to Ludlow and buy it!

“Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the character, size and the potential of the property, which is located in the prime retail location within the retail hierarchy serving Ludlow town centre.”

Family-run Bodenhams is one of the oldest department stores in Britain, stocking a variety of leading brands across menswear, ladieswear, lingerie and homeware.

The property has a wealth of features, both internally and externally, dating back to the early 15th century.

The ground and first floor provide retail sales areas and ancillary accommodation while the second floor is used as stores and ancillary accommodation.

The return shop frontage on Broad Street and King Street is made of timber framework with infill panels under a tiled roof.

There is access, owned by the property, to a further basement area using a passageway from Broad Street.

The timber building originates from 1405, hosting many vintage and quirky features throughout.

‘The Corner Shop’, as it was originally referred to, comprised four freehold single story shops on the corner of Broad Street and the then Drapers Row – now King Street – where, in 1392, the Palmers Guild took on the building.

Further owned by many prestigious Ludlow families over the next 400 or so years, William Bodenham acquired the shop in 1860.

The son of a farmer, William is said to have turned his back on the countryside in 1858, finding employment in Ludlow with a High Street milliner.

He and his wife Emma started their own business which expanded greatly and became one of the great successes of Victorian Ludlow.

Passed down directly through the Bodenham family ever since, the current owners are Roger Curry and his wife Monika.

Roger’s carpentry background allowed for the shop to have a complete make over from 2012 onwards, giving a modern twist to the shop but keeping the traditional features.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls Commercial who can be contacted on 01743 450700.