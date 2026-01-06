Shropshire Wildlife Trust wants to build car park at nature reserve in south Shropshire

Shropshire Wildlife Trust has applied to Shropshire Council for approval to build the car park on land at Betchcott Hill, near Church Stretton.

The application explains that the trust bought the site in 2024 with plans to turn it into a nature reserve.

The proposal is for six parking spaces at the site, one of them for a minibus.

Land at Betchcott Hill. Picture: Google

A letter from agents on behalf of the applicant states: "Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT) purchased the wider area of land in September 2024.