People rescued from car perched 'precariously' on edge of Long Mynd road

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Portway, a mostly single-track road along the Long Mynd, at around 2.25pm on Sunday (October 26).

It followed a call to emergency services, which reported a car perched "precariously on the edge of the road".

The Portway, the Longmynd. Photo: Google

Crews from Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms fire stations rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the crews used ratchet straps to secure the car, before helping the driver and passengers exit the vehicle.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just before 3pm.