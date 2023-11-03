Police release fresh information in bid to find missing Christopher

West Mercia Police said that Church Stretton man Christopher Jiggins was last seen near to the Family Shopper in Sandford Avenue at around 8.15am Monday.

A spokesman for the police said: "We would ask anybody who was in the area at that time who recalls seeing him to contact us. We are also keen to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from him since.

"The 56-year-old was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, shorts and boots. He is a well-built white male, bald and has a distinctive moustache."

Anyone with information can call 01743 237414 or e-mail DL-F-ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk.