Oswestry man, 23, charged with drugs offences

A man has been charged with drug offences following a warrant in Oswestry.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

West Mercia Police said the warrant was carried out yesterday (August 12).

A spokesman for the force said: "Chase Kilty, of Gittin Street in Oswestry, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and one count of possessing criminal property.

"The 23-year-old appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, August 13), where he was remanded in custody. Kilty is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday, September 10."

