Pensioner who died after A49 crash named at opening of inquest

Sandford Avenue at the A49 junction. Photo: Google

Geoffrey Buchanan Smith was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after the crash on the A49 Crossways, Church Stretton, last Thursday afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff Mr Smith, of Hazler Road in Church Stretton, died on Sunday, the county's coroner heard on Wednesday.

Sitting at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, senior coroner John Ellery adjourned the full inquest into his death to April 5, 2022.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called at 4.19pm on Thursday to reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on Crossways, Church Stretton.

Ambulance staff gave the man advanced trauma care before he was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist care.

Police say the collision happened on the A49 at the junction with Sandford Avenue, when a silver Ford Transit van travelling northbound collided with an elderly pedestrian.

Police say no other injuries were reported and the van was recovered.