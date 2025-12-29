Trail hunting: Conservative Shropshire MP polls residents on proposed ban and criticises Labour's plans

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has called Labour's proposal to ban the practice “yet another attack” on the countryside.

The Government has announced it is planning to ban trail hunting, in which an artificial scent is laid ahead of time for hounds and riders to follow.

Mr Anderson said research from the Countryside Alliance has consistently shown that the public rates hunting below nearly every other current issue in terms of political priorities.

He added that the legislation would be a "monumental waste" of parliamentary time and said that when the last Labour government banned fox hunting it spent 700 hours of time in both the Commons and Lords.

Stuart Anderson attending Ludlow Hunt stables

The MP said that a ban on trail hunting would also cause "irreparable" damage to the rural economy, as, he said, the sport supports a range of livelihoods.

Mr Anderson, who has recently visited the kennels at Ludlow Hunt and attended the Boxing Day Hunt in Bishop's Castle this year, said: “The Government’s plan to ban trail hunting is yet more proof that the Government does not understand rural communities like South Shropshire. For many of us, trail hunting is an important tradition which can be enjoyed in full compliance with the law and without the deliberate involvement of live prey.

"The whole ecosystem sustains hundreds of years of traditions which is greatly appreciated in South Shropshire and supports rural livelihoods, like our publicans, vets, saddlers, feed merchants, farmers, and the wider horse industry.

“Any further restrictions would have serious consequences for both rural jobs and communities and raise real questions about the future of hound and beagle breeds. Rural traditions and livelihoods like this matter, and they deserve to be part of the national conversation. That is why am I encouraging as many residents from South Shropshire as possible to respond to my survey and let me know their views on this important issue.”

Mr Anderson’s survey can be found at https://www.stuartanderson.org.uk/news/stuart-anderson-mp-seeks-views-trail-hunting.