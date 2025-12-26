'We need to fight back': Shropshire hunt's message to government as hundreds turn out to watch traditional Boxing Day meeting

The festive tradition saw scores of supporters packed into Newport Rugby Club before the riders, horses, and hounds set off.

Organisers said that more than 40 riders were taking part, with 23 hounds brought along for the occasion.

Hundreds of people cheered as the riders set off - after a rallying call from Hunt Master, Mark Gilbert, in response to news that the government will look to ban trail hunting - where the pack follows the scent of an animal, rather than an actual animal.

Mark Gilbert, a Master with the Albrighton and Woodland Hunt.

Before the hunt set off Mr Gilbert, who is 55 and has been part of the hunt since he was 10-years-old, said they were delighted to see the number of people turning out to see them off.

The hunt set off from Newport Rugby Club.

He said that the recently announced government position had led to people wanting to show their support.