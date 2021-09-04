Invaluable assistance dog to compete at Crufts after winning 'Good Citizen' prize

Hazel French ans Questa. Picture: The Kennel Club

Questa, a five-year-old Labrador/Golden Retriever cross from Highley, near Bridgnorth, has been named winner of the ‘Good Citizen Dog Scheme’ in the regional heats for Scruffts, the annual crossbreed competition run by The Kennel Club. She will go on to compete in the semi-final stages hosted at the world’s most famous dog show, Crufts, in 2022.

Hazel French, Questa's owner, said: “I don’t know what I would do without her. She is brilliant at all her tasks and is always happy to help me. We are really looking forward to Crufts!”

The Scruffts heat, the first of six to be held this year, took place at Newbury Showground in Berkshire as part of the All About Dogs Show. The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region, but just four have made it through to the next stage and earned a place in the semi-final stages at Crufts 2022.

The overall winners of the semi-final will then have the chance to compete in the final.

Crufts 2022 will take place at the NEC in Birmingham next March.