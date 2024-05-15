12 new Shropshire food hygiene ratings issued - nearly all place achieve full marks

Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

These are the latest ratings from the

Five star

Baba Alis Kebab House Ltd at 19 Broad Street, Welshpool