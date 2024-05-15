Overall improvements found at county's emergency hospitals – but more progress still needed

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), has been rated 'requires improvement', following four days of inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year.

The rating is an improvement on the trust's previous 'inadequate' grading from 2021.

A number of the trust's services have been found to have improved, including children and young people's services at PRH, which have gone from 'inadequate' to 'good'.

Maternity services at PRH have also gone from 'requires improvement' to 'good' – a significant step following the maternity scandal uncovered at the trust.

End of life care at both hospitals has improved from 'inadequate' to 'good' overall, while medical care (including older people’s care) at both sites is rated as 'requires improvement'.

Urgent and emergency care, which includes A&E, has improved at RSH from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement', but PRH has seen its rating for the service fall to 'inadequate' from 'requires improvement'.

Charlotte Rudge, CQC deputy director of operations for the Midlands, said they recognised improvements at the trust, particularly in maternity services, but said concerns remain – especially over crowded A&E departments.

She said: "When we inspected services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, we were pleased to find the trust had made significant improvements since our previous inspection, and people were receiving a higher standard of care.

"Staff told us they now felt proud to work for the trust, there had been a positive shift in culture, and they felt safer to speak up when they saw something that wasn’t right. This enabled staff to feedback any concerns so improvements could be made, in order to improve people’s quality of care.

"During the 18 months before the inspection, there had been two independent reviews of maternity services, which highlighted significant failings.

"At this inspection, we found improvements had been made and the trust was working hard to build people’s confidence and trust, so women and people using the service felt safe.

"At the last inspection there were concerns in children and young people’s services relating to those with mental health concerns. The service has now implemented lots of changes, including employing a mental health nurse, and having better eating disorder care plans in place.

“However, we did still have some areas of concern, including how the trust were managing the health of people who were waiting to be seen in urgent and emergency care services. Overcrowding and lack of flow through the departments contributed to delays in staff being able to quickly identify and take action when people’s health was at risk of deteriorating.

“Staff had clearly worked hard since our previous inspection to improve the quality of care in most areas.

“We will continue to monitor the trust, including through future inspections, to ensure it builds on the improvements it has already made, and further changes are made and embedded.”

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive, said she was proud of the work from staff which had resulted in improvements found by the inspectors.

She said they recognised the services which are still not good enough, and said that there would be a focus on continuing an upward trajectory.

She said: “We welcome the CQC inspection report. The report identifies the good progress happening in the trust, but also that we need to continue our focus on improvement as we strive to deliver excellent care for all our communities.

“We are proud of the way our valued colleagues have led improvements and the commitment to learning. We recognise our colleagues are continuing to work in a difficult environment, facing significant pressures, and are grateful for their continued dedication, compassion and care towards patients and families.

“The report reinforces the work still to do and we will build on our progress and incorporate the learning into our approach. We will continue to build a Trust that everyone is proud to work for and would recommend as a place to receive care.

“We are committed to working with and listening to feedback from our patients, communities, partners and colleagues as we enter this next phase on our improvement journey.”