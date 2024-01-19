Take a look at the rural road with '107 potholes' that even Amazon delivery drivers won't go down

Carol Ann Dudleston says she has counted 107 potholes on the rural road that her family and three neighbours share in Habberley near Pontesbury.

The potholes on Coppice School Lane are so bad that even Amazon and other parcel delivery companies refuse to venture down there.

She said: "When people complain of potholes it’s usually a few on a road, but here we have a constant stretch of them on the whole road.

"I've counted 107 potholes and some of them are now a foot deep.

"We can't even get parcel deliveries as the postal services won't come down here. I have to have my Amazon parcels sent to a neighbour in another road as they won't deliver to us. And tradesman won't come here to quote for work."