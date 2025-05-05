Shropshire Star
Vehicle overturns in Shropshire village crash

The fire service were called after a car overturned in a crash near Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon. 

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The incident in Hall Bank, Pontesbury occurred at around 3.45pm, Shropshire Fire and Recue Service said.

A spokesperson said the road traffic collision involved one vehicle that had hit a wall "and come to rest on its side".

The vehicle was made safe by the fire crew.

