Vehicle overturns in Shropshire village crash
The fire service were called after a car overturned in a crash near Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon.
The incident in Hall Bank, Pontesbury occurred at around 3.45pm, Shropshire Fire and Recue Service said.
A spokesperson said the road traffic collision involved one vehicle that had hit a wall "and come to rest on its side".
The vehicle was made safe by the fire crew.