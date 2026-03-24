Hundreds join Pontesbury Potter as popular Severn Hospice event marks 30th anniversary

Supporters stepped up to take on the much-loved 13-mile Pontesbury Potter, across the countryside around Pontesbury, tackling mud, climbs and sweeping views, all in aid of the hospice’s caring services.

This year’s special anniversary event paid tribute to the very first Potter by gaining inspiration from the original walk held in 1996, with participants once again setting off on a mystery route that remained secret until the day itself - a long-standing tradition that adds to the challenge and excitement.

Hundreds of people took part in the event.

Lizzy Ellis, event fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Celebrating 30 years of the Pontesbury Potter with such an incredible turnout was truly special. Seeing so many people come together in support of the hospice was amazing.

This weekend saw hundreds take part in the Pontesbury Potter.

“The Potter has always been about community, determination and compassion, and this year really captured that spirit. We are so grateful to everyone who took part, volunteered and sponsored a walker.

The Pontesbury Potter 2026 Team from mfg Solicitors.

"The stories we hear from our fundraisers about why they support us are always deeply moving. Every step taken helps us continue to care for local families at the most difficult of times.”

Events like the Pontesbury Potter play a vital role in supporting the hospice’s services. For every £3 it spends providing specialist care, £2 must be raised through fundraising and donations.

Hundreds of people took part in the Severn Hospice fundraiser.

The anniversary event was sponsored by mfg Solicitors, who not only supported the Potter but also entered a team to take on the challenge and raise funds for the hospice.

Lizzy added: “We’re incredibly grateful to mfg Solicitors for sponsoring this year’s landmark event and for getting involved with their own team on the route.

Hundreds of people took part in the event.

"Support from businesses like this makes a real difference and helps ensure the event continues to thrive. I’d also like to thank Wenlock Water for providing the water at the refill station for all our thirsty walkers.”

Hundreds of people took part in the event.

Since the first Potter three decades ago, thousands of walkers have taken part, raising vital funds to help Severn Hospice provide free care and support to families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness.

Hundreds of people took part in the event.

The hospice’s next big fundraising events are its 5k Shimmer Walk taking place in Apley Woods on April 25 and the flagship Dragon Boat Festival at Pengwern Boat Club, Shrewsbury on July 18 and 19.

Hundreds of people took part in the event.

To find out more visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/events.