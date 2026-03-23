Closures revealed with major surface-dressing set for busy Shropshire road

The authority said the A488 between Pontesbury and Hanwood will be surface-dressed this spring as part of its work to improve the county’s roads.

The work will be carried out in three stages, from 9.30am to 4pm each day, with a road closure in place from 9.30am to 3pm.

The road will be closed for stud removal on April 2, before closure from April 27 to 29 for surface dressing, then on May 8, and from May 11 to 14 for white line painting.

A map of the planned work.

Prior to the surfacing work starting the road will also be closed overnight, from 8pm to 6am, from April 16 to 18 for patching work to prepare the road for the surface dressing.

The council said that while the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area when safe to do so.

It said that to minimise disruption the surface dressing work will be carried out in two halves - from Hanwood to Lea Cross, and then from Lea Cross to Pontesford under a reduced closure.

Buses will be escorted through the closure when safe to do so – enabling bus services to continue running during the work – as will any HGV that has not followed the diversion signs.

The council said some delays may be experienced but they will be minimised as far as is practicable.

The closure will be lifted at 3pm each day to allow school access.

Advance warning signs will be in place at the closure points from 10 days prior to work starting.

These are opposite St Thomas and St Ann’s Primary School in Hanwood, at Lea Cross, and at the Plealey junction. Countdown signs to the closures will also be deployed.

The road will have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, with the sweeper returning after seven days to remove any residual loose chippings.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future. Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

Roger Evans, Shropshire Councillor for the area said: “This part of the A488 has become more prone to the sudden appearance of potholes recently due to the time since it was last resurfaced. There is an urgent need to make it safer for all road users and pedestrians.

“After listening to my concerns and now receiving a number of assurances the timings of the road closures have been altered and work is now being carried out in two phases. Road closed signs will also show where the closure is. As a result I have now withdrawn my initial objections and look forward to the promised improvements.”

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.