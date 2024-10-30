Crash near Minsterley - paramedics and firefighters sent to the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on the B4499 at Leigh.

Fire crews were called to help clear the road and make a vehicle electrically safe.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 7.14pm on Tuesday, October 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Minsterley.

"Request from police for assistance at road traffic collision to make vehicle safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Minsterley.