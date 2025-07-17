'It's a second home': Shropshire village school with its own therapy dogs is praised by Ofsted inspectors

Westbury School, in Westbury near Minsterley, received an overall rating of 'Good' in its recent Ofsted inspection.

The specialist school, which caters for young people with learning difficulties, was visited by inspectors in June.

The report, published earlier this month, said pupils feel "valued, nurtured and cared for", with young people telling the inspectors: "There is a nice vibe. It is like a second home."

"Pupils learn to feel safe, trust others and get back on track with their education during their time at Westbury School," the report added.

Westbury School, in Westbury, near Minsterley

"Sasha, the therapy dog, and all staff warmly greet each pupil every morning, and say goodbye at the end of the school day.

"Pupils build strong, secure relationships with staff. This allows them to move from previously not being in school or having disrupted education to enjoying being in school."

Cockapoo Sasha is one of two therapy dogs who visit the school; Tilly the sproodle is the other.

Sasha, one of the school's two therapy dogs. Photo: Westbury School

Inspectors found that, despite their struggles in previous educational settings, most students at the school had high attendance due to a "solution-focused" and personalised approach from staff.

The report continued: "Making a difference is the driving force of this school. From the moment pupils start at the school, a range of checks and considerations are put into place to find the right pathway of learning.

"The school provides a personalised and highly individual route map through the curriculum and beyond."

Parents told the Ofsted inspectors that their children's attitude to school had been "completely turned around" at Westbury.

The curriculum was also praised in the report, as well as the wide range of opportunities and experiences on offer - including equine and animal care, yoga, horticulture, art therapy and woodland skills.

The full report is available to view online at ofsted.gov.uk.